Visa Not Required

Visa not required means that you can enter the country without a visa for a specified period of time. The period of time is usually determined by the country you are entering as well as your nationality. Bare in mind that many countries require proof (such as a return/onward ticket) that you will be leaving the country within that specified period.

Visa on Arrival

Visa on arrival means that you technically need a visa to enter the country, however there are facilities to have it done at the passport control as you arrive. Depending on the country, you might need to provide certain documents, such as proof of accomodation or/and a return/onward ticket.

Electronic Visa

Some countries require you to apply for your visa or travel authorisation in advance electronically on their official website. This saves you from physically having to go to an embassy or consulate. You may need to have certain documents available electronically (scanned / PDF) as well as be able to pay the visa fee online.

Visa Required

This means that you have no choice but to apply for your visa at the country's Embassy, Consulate or High Commission. In some cases you have to be physically at the embassy and others allow a third party (such as a travel agent or visa agency) to apply for your visa on your behalf.